3 Rock Songs From 1986 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends

Remember shopping with your friends at the mall, way back in 1986? Times were different back then, that’s for sure. And many a young rock fan got treated to some amazing rock songs in 1986, many of which they probably heard for the first time while at the mall. Let’s look at just a few mall-friendly jams, shall we?

“Glory Of Love” by Peter Cetera from ‘Solitude/Solitaire’

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If you were a fan of the second Karate Kid movie, you definitely remember this song. But even if you weren’t into martial arts dramas, you probably still remember this mall-friendly soft rock song, considering it was massively popular in 1986.

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“Glory Of Love” by Chicago’s own Peter Cetera peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and also topped the Adult Contemporary chart as well.

“Addicted To Love” by Robert Palmer from ‘Riptide’

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This rock classic has that smooth, sexy, guitar-driven sound that was hugely popular in 1986. And it was palatable enough to be aired on mall and shopping center speakers that year.

“Addicted To Love” by Robert Palmer topped the Hot 100 chart shortly after it was released. The song was also a success in the UK. There, it made it to No. 5 on the UK Singles chart.

“Stuck With You” by Huey Lewis And The News from ‘Fore!’

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How about a little bit of pop-rock and doo-wop mixed together? This entry on our list of 1986 rock songs you heard at the mall is, in my opinion, the most “mall shopping soundtrack” song ever. That’s not a dig, either. “Stuck With You” by Huey Lewis And The News is a chill classic floating in a sea of much more intense hard rock tunes that made it far on the charts that year.

“Stuck With You” by Huey Lewis And The News topped the Hot 100 chart and reached the Top 20 across the board globally. Co-writer Chris Hayes penned the tune with Huey Lewis. He once said that the song was inspired by Donald Fagen’s 1982 jam “I.G.Y. (What A Beautiful World)”. You can really hear it in the song’s structure.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage