3 One-Hit Wonders From 1968 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

The late 1960s had no problem producing good music. If you walked into a record store at the time, there was a diversity of sound, from rock to psychedelic to folk to gospel to country to funk. What a time to be alive!

Below, we wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that have since stood the test of time. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1968 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Green Tambourine” by The Lemon Pipers from ‘Green Tambourine’ (1968)

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If you wanted to hear what the combination of psychedelic rock and acoustic folk music sounded like, then look no further. “Green Tambourine” by The Lemon Pipers offers music fans a sound like none other. It’s as if the band sought to record a commercial song that also opened up new passageways in your brain. On the hit single, you get the best of both worlds. You get a catchy track, and you get a mind-bender. No wonder the tune was so popular, and no wonder we hear it still today as we push our grocery carts down the aisles.

“MacArthur Park” by Richard Harris from ‘A Tramp Shining’ (1968)

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Some songs just sound like the era they came from. While there are tunes that can transcend time and space, others just resemble the period from whence they came. For an example of this, look no further than “MacArthur Park” by Richard Harris. The offering just sounds like the late 1960s in the best of ways. And you know what? Sometimes shoppers want to be reminded of a bygone era when they browse their favorite stores. It’s so retro! And that’s why you’ll often hear this tune on the overhead speakers at your favorite shopping mall or supermarket.

“Angel Of The Morning” by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts from ‘Angel Of The Morning’ (1968)

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“Angel Of The Morning” has been covered and sampled more than just about any song ever. Really, it’s a testament to vocalist Merrilee Rush. She was the second artist to cut the tune, but she made it her own in 1968. Since then, the song has become synonymous with Rush. But it’s also been used in rap songs, folk covers, and more. Why? Well, the track sounds good on a sonic level. But it also has depth. The lyrics showcase a young woman who is secure in herself, and her legend has echoed everywhere throughout the ages.

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