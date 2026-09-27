4 Songs That High Schoolers in 1972 Knew Every Word To

We all have songs that are special to us because they were a part of our soundtrack growing up. If you were in high school in 1972, you bore witness to the rise and success of artists like Elton John, David Bowie, and The Stones. Here are some songs released in the year 1972 that you probably loved.

“Rocket Man” by Elton John

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If you know any Elton John songs, this gem from 1972 is the one you remember most. “Rocket Man” was inspired by a short story called “The Rocket Man” by Ray Bradbury. Similar to the story, “Rocket Man” sings about an astronaut-type who misses Earth and his wife. He knows it’ll be a “long long time” before he sees either again.

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She packed my bags last night, pre-flight

Zero hour, 9 a.m.​​

And I’m gonna be high as a kite by then

I miss the Earth so much, I miss my wife

It’s lonely out in space

On such a timeless flight.

“Listen To The Music” by The Doobie Brothers

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“Listen To The Music” is all about bringing people together. It was written by Tom Johnston, who wanted to imagine that if people in power just got together, smoked some weed, and listened to some tunes, world peace would be right around the corner.

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

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In “Let’s Stay Together”, Al Green wants to break the status quo with his current partner. In a world where breakups and short-term flings are all the rage, Green sings about spending his life with someone, and, regardless of whether times are happy or sad, sticking by their side.

Why, somebody, why people break up?

Oh, then turn around and make up

I just can’t see

You’d never do that to me, would you, baby?

Staying around you is all I see.

“Lean On Me” by Bill Withers

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Bill Withers wrote “Lean On Me” for his album Still Bill. He was in Los Angeles at the time and was missing home. “Lean On Me” is about being surrounded by people who have your back and your best interests at heart, especially when you’re going through it. The simple chorus of this one will never not strike a chord.

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