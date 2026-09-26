3 Tracks From Different Genres That Prove the 1960s Were the Best Decade for Music

The three multi-genre tracks below make a case for the 1960s being the best decade in music history. Of course, that’s a hard question to answer definitively. But when you hear these three hits, you’ll have a hard time arguing against this era’s power in music.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1962, a British Band Beat the Beatles to Chart History With a Song Later Covered by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and the Grateful Dead]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Crazy” — Patsy Cline

Play video

At the top of the decade, Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” became a timeless hit. This pop-crossover country song captured the pristine, sparkly “Nashville Sound” this genre enjoyed in the early 1960s. It had a universality that made it a staple not just in country music, but with other listeners, too.

“I knew / You’d love me as long as you wanted / And then someday / You’d leave me for somebody new,” Cline sang in this Willie Nelson-penned staple. Though it was released early in the 1960s, “Crazy” remained one of the best examples of country’s power in that decade. No one managed to supersede the timelessness of this track.

“The Times They Are A-Changin’” — Bob Dylan

Play video

We can’t talk about the 1960s without mentioning its mouthpiece: Bob Dylan. Many protest artists emerged in this decade, with Dylan leading the way. One of his most important songs from this era is “The Times They Are A-Changin’”.

“And don’t speak too soon / For the wheel’s still in spin / And there’s no tellin’ who that it’s namin’ / For the loser now will be later to win / For the times they are a-changin’,” the lyrics to this track read. It represents Dylan’s artistry and also the sentiments of the decade at large. The 1960s saw an onslaught of political and social activism, with this track being one of the most important.

“Hey Jude” — The Beatles

Play video

We also have to mention The Beatles. This foursome ran the 1960s, changing greatly from where they started. Any of their songs could end up on this list, but we’re focusing on a track from the latter end of their tenure: “Hey Jude”.

This is one of the most famous songs ever, and for good reason. “Hey Jude, don’t make it bad / Take a sad song and make it better / Remember to let her into your heart, / Then you can start to make it better,” the iconic lyrics read. This song represents the excellence of rock in this era, succinctly and with an evergreen appeal.

(Photo by Eyles/Daily Herald/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)