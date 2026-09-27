3 Swing Band Songs From the Late 1990s That I Remember Singing Out Loud

In the late 1990s, big bands made a big comeback. Maybe it had something to do with the movies. Maybe it had something to do with the rise of Las Vegas. But whatever the reason, big bands were all over the radio and TV back then.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here. We wanted to highlight three swing band songs from the late 1990s era that we belted out as our lives depended on it. Indeed, these are three swing band songs from the late 1990s that I remember singing out loud.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Zoot Suit Riot” by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies from ‘Zoot Suit Riot: The Swingin’ Hits Of The Cherry Poppin’ Daddies’ (1997)

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In the late 1990s, this track often had a big audience dancing around the room like it was the 1930s. And when the folks weren’t dancing, they were throwing back bottles of beer and pulling combs through their long black hair (as the lyrics of “Zoot Suit Riot” demand). But what’s most irresistible about this song is the horns. They are like spirits around you pulling you up out of your chair and getting you all dressed up to cut a rug. You’ve never had one dance lesson, but when this track comes on, you don’t need any.

“Jump, Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra from ‘The Dirty Boogie’ (1998)

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In the late 1990s, Brian Setzer had the world in the palm of his hand. His song about dancing (and learning how to do it as the cold hail outside falls on the rooftop) got a generation grooving. Music fans all over the world got their best pinstripe suits on, and they went out for cocktails knowing that they would spin on the dance floor eventually. With slicked-back hair and confidence out the wazoo, many music fans enjoyed their evenings thanks to Setzer and his mighty orchestra.

“Hell” by Squirrel Nut Zippers from ‘Hot’ (1996)

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This tune by Squirrel Nut Zippers has an almost vaudevillian quality to it. Listening to the tune, it’s as if you’ve gone back in time and you’re in some circus with strange performers doing their thing. It’s also a perfect song for a David Lynch film. As soon as it comes on, you’re disoriented in the best of ways. From the saxophone to the eerie vocals, this offering is like a haunted house put to music!

(Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)