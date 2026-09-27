3 Rock Songs From 1961 That Still Make Me Smile Today

Who doesn’t love the rock music of the early 1960s? The first part of the decade has its own unique sound, especially with these three songs. All out in 1961, I still smile when I happen to hear them today.

“Pony Time” by Chubby Checker

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When people think of Chubby Checker songs, most people think of “The Twist”, but that isn’t his only hit. Checker had several other hit songs, including “Pony Time”. His second single to reach No. 1, “Pony Time” is on his It’s Pony Time project. It was written by Don Covay and John Berry, and first recorded by Covay.

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Still, it’s Checker’s version that is the most well-known. “Pony Time” became a three-week No. 1 hit for Checker.

The uptempo song says, “So get with it / Don’t quit it / Get up / Boogety, boogety, boogety, boogety shoo.”

“Pony Time” hit No. 1 on both Billboard’s Hot 100 and R&B charts.

“You Can Depend On Me” by Brenda Lee

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Before Brenda Lee was a country music legend, she got her start in rock music. By 1961, Lee had already released plenty of hits, including “You Can Depend On Me”. A Top 10 single for Lee, “You Can Depend On Me” is part of her Brenda, That’s All album, which was released in 1962.

“You Can Depend On Me” was written by Charles Carpenter, Louis Dunlap, and Earl “Fatha” Hines. Years before Lee’s version, Louis Armstrong first released “You Can Depend On Me”.

Interestingly, Lee was just 16 years old when “You Can Depend On Me” was released. The song is actually a sad one—sort of. It’s about committing to be a friend to someone, even after their romantic relationship has ended. “You Can Depend On Me” says, “If you ever, if you ever need a friend / I’ll be yours right by your side until the end / And you can depend on me.”

“Tossin’ And Turnin’” by Bobby Lewis

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Bobby Lewis had one hit single, and it’s “Tossin’ And Turnin’”. The title track of his freshman album, “Tossin’ And Turnin’” was written by Ritchie Adams and Malou René.

“Tossin’ And Turnin’” starts with, “I couldn’t sleep at all last night / Got to thinkin’ of you Baby, things weren’t right / Well, I was / Tossin’ and turnin’ / Turnin’ and tossin’ / Tossin’ and turnin’ all night.”

This song has been covered multiple times, including by The Supremes, Bobby Rydell, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, among others. After releasing “Tossin’ And Turnin’”, Lewis only had one more Top 10 single, with “One Track Mind”.

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