3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That Star the Epic Wah-Wah Pedal

The wah-wah pedal was invented in 1966 and released in 1967. Shortly thereafter, the device became a star on the classic rock music landscape. Indeed, many guitar players made the see-saw-like pedal famous.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to showcase three tracks from back in the day that displayed the pedal properly. These are three rock songs from the 1960s that star an epic wah-wah pedal.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience from ‘Electric Ladyland’ (1968)

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It would have been wonderful to have been a fly on the wall the day that Jimi Hendrix discovered the wah-wah pedal. Did he jump for joy? Did he shout in exclamation? Perhaps no other classic rocker made the device so famous and so essential. Hendrix was already the greatest player ever. But to add this trick to his already deep bag—wow. And if there was any wonder about his wah-wah prowess, just turn on the 1968 track “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” and bask in its genius.

“White Room” by Cream from ‘Wheels Of Fire’ (1968)

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One of the best classic rock songs from the 1960s has to be Cream’s 1968 offering, “White Room”. Led by Eric Clapton, who is recognized as one of the greatest six-string players ever, the band’s tune gets your heart racing. It’s raw and rugged. And then when Clapton’s wah-wah hits throughout the track, you realize you are deep into something special. It’s tasty. Clapton gilds the lily with his talent, intermittently showcasing the wah-wah. He caps the track with a breathtaking solo that makes your mind twist and turn like a top.

“Dazed And Confused” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin’ (1969)

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A list of the best wah-wah rock songs often turns into a list of the best guitarists of the era, and Jimmy Page is no different. Along with Hendrix and Clapton, Page was a force in the 1960s. His supergroup Led Zeppelin shined thanks to lead vocalist Robert Plant. But the foundation of the band’s music is really Page and his incredible guitar playing. Led Zeppelin’s 1969 track “Dazed And Confused” displays his general talent and, more specifically, Page’s ability on the wah.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns