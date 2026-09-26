4 Ella Langley Hidden Gems You’ll Love if You Love “Choosin’ Texas”

We’re not saying that we don’t love “Choosin’ Texas”. However, there are definitely a couple of other Ella Langley tracks that deserve a second spin. Here are some songs that you can definitely get down to if you’ve fallen in love with that No. 1 hit.

“paint the town blue”

Play video

Released back in 2023, “paint the town blue” is a heartbreak ballad disguised as a banger. Langley takes a classic expression and turns it on its head. She’s overacting like she’s not hurt about a situation, so she’s going to paint the town a different color. This one was written by Langley, Rhett Akins, Travis Wood, and Will Bundy.

Videos by American Songwriter

“made it out of mexico”

Play video

This one from Ella Langley is definitely underrated. There are plenty of reasons to love “made it out of mexico”, one of them being that clever hook. This song is all about moving on, or trying to, but admitting that it’s harder than it should be. The imagery in this song is hard not to get enough of. If you’ve heard “Choosin’ Texas”, you know that’s something that Langley is particularly great at.

“Had me at the first hello / Still got that ticket from the plane that flew me home / But I never made it out of Mexico, whoa, whoa.”

“girl you’re taking home”

Play video

“girl you’re taking home” is all about that classic dilemma. Someone you used to love has moved on. Unfortunately for you, the partner they’re with now is getting much better treatment than you did. This one is definitely giving “Choosin’ Texas” in terms of subject matter, and you can feel Langley’s heartbreak through the lyrics and in her voice.

“Way Of The World” (with Noah Cyrus)

Play video

“Way Of The World” appears on Cyrus’ album I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, which came out in July of last year. This song, which Cyrus co-wrote with PJ Harding, is all about the realities of life.

While chatting on Sorry We’re Cyrus, Cyrus said she was surprised to learn how similar her and Langley’s voices sound on the duet. If you listen, it is really difficult to pick them out.

“…At first I was like, ‘Ella’s on this?’ And then it would get to Ella’s verse, and I was like, ‘No one could tell a difference.’”

Photo by: Jason Kempin/Getty Images