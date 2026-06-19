3 Rock Songs From 1990 That Became Instant Classics

The year 1990 was an interesting year in rock music. A transition between the sounds that permeated the 1980s into a new decade, the year 1990 saw some of rock music’s best songs be released, including these three songs, which will always be classics.

“What It Takes” by Aerosmith

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Aerosmith had a No. 1 single with “What It Takes”. The song is written by band members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, along with hit songwriter Desmond Child. “What It Takes” is on Aerosmith’s Pump project.

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“What It Takes” is a heartbreaking song about a relationship ending. It says in part, “Tell me what it takes to let you go / Tell me how the pain’s supposed to go / Tell me how it is that you can sleep in the night / Without thinking you lost everything that was / Good in your life to the toss of the dice / Tell me what it takes to let you go.”

Surprsingly, the song started out entirely different than the finished product. “What It Takes” comes two years after Aerosmith had a big hit with “Angel”.

“It started off sounding really country-western,” Perry reveals. “We didn’t want to write a song like ‘Angel,’ and for Desmond, that’s where his heart and soul is. He’s into big, dramatic ballads, but we wanted to do something different.”

“Cradle Of Love” by Billy Idol

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One of Billy Idol’s biggest hits in the United States, “Cradle Of Love” is on his Charmed Life album.

Written by Idol and David Werner, “Cradle Of Love” says, “Well, rock the cradle of love / I rocked the cradle of love / Yes, the cradle of love don’t rock easily, it’s true / Well now / It burned like a ball on fire / When the rebel took a little child bride / To tease, yeah, so go easy, yeah.”

“Unskinny Bop” by Poison

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On Poison’s third studio album, Flesh And Blood, is “Unskinny Bop”. Written by band members C.C. DeVille, Bret Michaels, Bobby Dall, and Rikki Rockett, the song became a Top 5 hit, even though the writers admit they don’t really know what the song is about.

“Unskinny Bop” says, “Every time I touch you honey you get hot / I want to make love you never stop / Come up for air you push me to the floor / What’s been going on in that head of yours / Unskinny bop / Just blows me away / Unskinny bop, bop / All night and day / Unskinny bop, bop, bop, bop / She just loves to play / Unskinny bop nothin’ more to say.”

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