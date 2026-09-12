3 Rock Songs From 1997 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends

If you were a teen in the 90s, you probably spent quite a bit of time at the mall with your friends. The late 1990s and early 2000s were prime time for the “mall rat” phenomenon. During that era, many a youth spent countless hours simply loitering around the mall with their pals. If you were one of them, I bet you still remember these 1997 rock songs by heart, considering they got a lot of speaker play in shopping centers that year.

“One Headlight” by The Wallflowers from ‘Bringin Down The Horse’

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Bob Dylan had quite a time in the 60s. And, likewise, his son Jakob Dylan had quite a time in the 90s with his band, The Wallflowers. The alt-rock band dropped the rootsy pop-rock song “One Headlight” in 1997. The song was a fast hit on the rock charts. “One Headlight” peaked at No. 1 on everything from the Radio Songs chart to the Mainstream Rock chart in the US. It also scored two Grammy Awards for the band as well.

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“Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind from ‘Third Eye Blind’

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“Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind could easily be the most instantly recognizable alt-rock song of the mid-1990s. Complete with a touch of power pop and a little of-the-times rap rock, “Semi-Charmed Life” was an enormous hit with teens in 1997. The song made it all the way to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also reached No. 1 on the Alternative airplay chart.

“The Freshmen” by The Verve Pipe from ‘Villains’

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This one-hit wonder was a bit of a heartbreaker. But it was also one of the biggest rock songs of 1997 that you’d hear at the mall. A post-grunge work from The Verve Pipe, “The Freshmen” is about two young people dealing with the aftermath of a terminated pregnancy. Not exactly the kind of song you think would get a lot of play at a public mall, right? But the song was just vague (and catchy) enough to be a go-to for mall speaker rotations in 1997. “The Freshmen” would end up being the band’s only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 5.

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