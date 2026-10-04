3 Soft Rock Songs From 1977 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

Soft rock music in the late 1970s is a sound and style that will likely always be timeless. Among the many great soft rock songs that came out in the latter part of the decade are these three tunes. All out in 1977, it’s almost certain that every 70s kid still knows them all by heart today.

“How Deep Is Your Love” by Bee Gees

Play video

The Bee Gees had plenty of hits in the late 1970s, including “How Deep Is Your Love”. The song, written by band members Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, and Maurice Gibb, is part of the soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever.

Videos by American Songwriter

A six-week No. 1 hit, “How Deep Is Your Love” says, “How deep is your love? How deep is your love? / I really mean to learn / ‘Cause we’re livin’ in a world of fools / Breakin’ us down / When they all should let us be / We belong to you and me.”

Interestingly, “How Deep Is Your Love” was originally written for Yvonne Elliman to sing. However, Bee Gees’ manager, Robert Stigwood, rightfully suggested they record the song themselves instead. Elliman went on to record “If I Can’t Have You”, also written by the three members of Bee Gees.

“Your Smiling Face” by James Taylor

Play video

James Taylor’s “Your Smiling Face” is part of his JT album. Written solely by Taylor, “Your Smiling Face” is one of Taylor’s many Top 10 singles.

“Your Smiling Face” says, “Isn’t it amazing a man like me can feel this way / Tell me how much longer / It could grow stronger every day / Oh, how much longer?”

“It’s a celebration,” Taylor states. “A happy love song with a lot of energy to it.”

“You Light Up My Life” by Debby Boone

Play video

“You Light Up My Life” is Debby Boone’s first single, and it was a massive success. Written by Joe Brooks, “You Light Up My Life” is the title track of Boone’s debut album.

The romantic song says, “And you / Light up my life / You give me hope / To carry on / You light up my days / And fill my nights / With song.”

“You Light Up My Life” became the biggest hit of 1977. The song stayed in the No. 1 spot for an impressive ten weeks. It also hit the Top 5 on the country chart. “You Light Up My Life” is part of the soundtrack for a film of the same name, starring Didi Conn and Joe Silver. Kasey Cisyk sings “You Light Up My Life” for that record. Numerous other artists also recorded this song, including LeAnn Rimes, Kenny Rogers, and Whitney Houston, among others.

Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage