3 Rock Songs From Different Generations That Feel Like a Time Capsule You Accidentally Opened

If you’re looking for a dose of nostalgia, music is a surefire way to get it. Second only to smell, melodies are one of the most potent forces in memory. Hearing a song for the first time in a long time can be like greeting a familiar face you missed dearly. Music is just as much a part of our lives as the relationships, scenes, and moments it underscores. Below, revisit three nostalgia-fodder rock songs, all from different generations, that feel like accidentally opening up a time capsule when you hit play on them.

“Closing Time” (Semisonic)

If the late ’90s are a source of nostalgia for you, then Semisonic’s “Closing Time” is probably a gut punch. This nostalgia-fueled rock song epitomizes that era in many listeners’ minds. Even those who weren’t around when this track was in its prime can pick up on the time stamp this song totes around.

“Closing Time” is so ’90s that it is almost a tad cheesy by today’s standards. But there was a time when this song was on the precipice of something new. All those late ’90s alternative fans can’t help but be transported back to that time when this song comes on.

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” (Crowded House)

Flashing back to the late ’80s, Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” is an instant dose of nostalgia. From the first couple of filtered guitar notes, the heart tinges a little.

Listeners who call the ’80s their heyday can likely associate at least one memory with this timeless classic. It’s transporting. Moreover, it’s inherently whistful. Even upon its release, this song was poignant enough to make you long for a time gone by, or perhaps one that hadn’t come yet.

“Come and Get Your Love” (Redbone)

Released in 1973, Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” is a mood booster. Because of this, it was massively popular in its prime. ’70s listeners likely view this as a significant source of nostalgia.

It may not be the most popular hit from the ’70s, but it certainly has had staying power. For modern listeners who didn’t experience the ’70s, this song is a snapshot of what that era had to offer. It even stirs faux nostalgia among those who have no connection to it.

