Zach Bryan Reveals His Wife’s Heartwarming Gesture That Left Him in Tears on His Wedding Day

Juggling both fame and a career in country music, Zach Bryan found himself taking over headlines thanks to his past relationships, remarks, and altercations. It appeared that Bryan took the path of Morgan Wallen and distanced himself from the public and social media. At least until Gavin Adcock took the stage. But caring little about the past, Bryan hoped to expand his future when he married his girlfriend, Samantha. And showing how deep their connection was, Bryan broke down, recalling how Samantha honored his late mother on their wedding day.

It might come as a shock to some fans that Bryan got married. Although the two went public with their relationship over the summer, only rumors suggested the two would take the next step. Well, traveling to Spain, Bryan watched as Samantha glided down the aisle in the Basilica of Saint Mary of Coro.

Built in 1774, the Roman Catholic church offered an unforgettable backdrop to Bryan and Samantha’s special day. But for the country singer, he started to break down even before guests took their seats.

Zach Bryan Shares Picture Of His Mother On Her Wedding Day

Posting a picture on his Instagram Stories, Samantha glowed as her veil was being placed. But it was the lace used that struck a chord with Bryan. He wrote, “Samantha went out of her way to put my mom’s wedding dress lace on her dress and I cried for a good bit. Meant so much sweetheart, thank you.”

While a day of celebration, Bryan held his mother close at his wedding. Sadly, Annette DeAnn Bryan passed away in 2016. Struggling with the loss of his mom, Bryan’s wife made sure she was there for her son.

Aside from posting a picture of the lace, Bryan also shared a picture of his mother on her wedding day. Showing the same lace, decades apart, the singer wrote, “Wish you were here about now gorgeous.”

Zach Bryan is a married man! ❤️



The country singer wed his girlfriend Samantha Leonard in San Sebastian, Spain. 💍 pic.twitter.com/rWEujVbTfg — TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2025

A touching tribute to his late mother, Bryan and Samantha ended the wedding night by jumping into a convertible and cruising down the streets of Sebastian, Spain.

