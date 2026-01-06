Ella Langley Hits a Major Career First on the Billboard Hot 100

Spending nearly a decade in country music, Ella Langley reached new levels of stardom in 2024 with the release of her Riley Green duet, “You Look Like You Love Me.” Aside from the dating rumors that spawned, the song won big at the ACM and CMA awards. Looking at Spotify, the song climbed over 287 million streams. And on the charts, it peaked at No. 1 on the US Country Airplay. Although a hit song for Langley, she was more than a one-hit wonder, as her latest song, “Choosin’ Texas”, helped her cross a major career milestone.

When “Choosin’ Texas” was released on October 17, 2025, Langley found herself with more than another hit song. Even before hearing the lyrics, fans questioned the artwork of the song. Showing a man wearing a cowboy hat and a blonde woman beside him, the two cruise down the road to Amarillo. That image was enough to fuel rumors surrounding a love triangle consisting of Langley, Riley Green, and Megan Moroney.

Although Green and Langley have denied the rumors numerous times, fans continue to discuss the possibility. But no matter the inspiration, “Choosin’ Texas” expanded the career of Langley.

Ella Langley Never Going To “Spill The Tea” About Riley Green

Once again looking at the numbers, “Choosin’ Texas” reached No. 5 on the all-genre Hot 100. Just last week, it sat at No. 48. Climbing to the Top 5, the song marked the first time Langley charted in both the Top 10 and the Top 5 on the Hot 100.

As for those still wanting the details surrounding Langley and Green, the singer made her thoughts on the subject crystal clear. When preparing to sing “Choosin’ Texas” in Athens, Georgia, one fan wanted all the juicy details about Green.

While Langley promised their relationship was only a friendship, she insisted, “This girl’s up here, she’s trying to get me to spill the tea on who it’s about. Baby, I ain’t ever gonna do that. I ain’t never gonna do that. But I am gonna play the song, it’s called ‘Choosin’ Texas.’”

Although her dating life remained a mystery, one thing was undeniable – the charts, the fans, and the momentum all pointed to the same truth – Langley was a star.



(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)