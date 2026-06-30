3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Will Get Your Friends Singing

In the 1970s, rock music really came of age. The genre learned how to stand on its own two feet and impress audiences all over the world. Soon, rock was the dominant art form on the planet, with big-name performers commanding marquees from Asia to Africa. Here below, we wanted to remember three songs from back in the day that not only got music fans to sing then but that also get many of us to sing now. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1970s that will get your friends singing.

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

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You can’t talk 1970s rock songs without mentioning the Platonic Ideal. Indeed, Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic, “Stairway To Heaven”, set the template for what classic rock would forever sound like and be known as. Like one of your favorite movies of all time, there are so many familiar lines that have since lived on. Lyrics that you quote even without knowing it. That’s what makes this song so fun to sing—belting out things like, “Dear lady, can you hear the wind blow? And did you know / Your stairway lies on the whispering wind?“

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“We Will Rock You” by Queen from ‘News Of The World’ (1977)

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Freddie Mercury and Queen wrote and recorded this song so that legions of fans would sing along to it. It’s one-part rock track and one-part chant. It’s almost tribal. When it comes on, your feet start to stomp, and your hands begin to clap. And suddenly you are singing along with the tens of thousands around you. You’re in a stadium with every friend you’ve ever known, belting out, “We will, we will, rock you!” It’s like you were born knowing the lyrics.

“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from ‘Second Helping’ (1974)

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You know a party is about to start when that twangy electric guitar comes in. It bounces almost like a gymnast on a trampoline. And then the lyrics come in. You’re singing about your sweet southern home. You’re singing about Alabama and what it means to you. Even if you’ve never stepped foot in the locale, you can feel what it would be like thanks to this track. That’s the power of song. That’s the fun of linking arms and singing together.

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