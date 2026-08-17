4 Songs From 1978 That Feel Like Lounging in the Sunshine

At the time of this writing, there is no way to physically bottle the feeling of lounging in the warm sunshine, watching fluffy white clouds travel through a bright blue sky, and enjoying a cool breeze blowing across your face. But you know what? These four songs from 1978 get awfully close to capturing this sunshine feeling on tape.

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra

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Electric Light Orchestra released “Mr. Blue Sky” as a single in January 1978, giving prog pop lovers a break from the midwinter chill and a promise of clear skies ahead. Indeed, the song immediately places the listener into a bright, sun-soaked day from the first line. “Sun is shinin’ in the sky / There ain’t a cloud in sight / It’s stopped rainin’ everybody’s in a play / And don’t you know, it’s a beautiful new day, hey.”

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“Life’s Been Good” by Joe Walsh

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Joe Walsh’s “Life’s Been Good” is a laidback, tongue-in-cheek rock tune that also has plenty of space to breathe and relax. When you’re not doing anything except lying in the warm sunshine, you can really focus on the way the guitar riff plays with the rhythm section. And let’s be real, if you have the time to lazily snooze in the sun on an average afternoon, then life’s probably been pretty good to you so far.

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

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First appearing on their 1978 album Jazz, “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen is an empowering, upbeat number that might feel a little fast for just, you know, lying in the sunshine. But hearing it in this context helps emphasize the emotion and imagery behind this track. “I’m burning through the sky, yeah / 200 degrees, that’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit / I’m traveling at the speed of light.”

“Take Me To The River” by Talking Heads

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Finally, closing out our list of perfect songs for lounging in the sunshine is the Talking Heads’ version of Al Green’s “Take Me To The River”, which the band released in the early summer of 1978. The sultry, grooving tune is the perfect accompaniment to a steamy, slow afternoon. David Byrne’s vocal delivery is unrushed and restrained, something that’s easier to appreciate when all there is to focus on is the music and the warmth on your skin.

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