4 Rock Songs Every 90s Kid Knew by Heart (But Somehow Forgot)

In the mood for some killer rock songs from the 90s from your youth? If you forgot about these tunes, you’re not alone. Let’s jog your memory.

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“Mouthful Of Cavities” by Blind Melon (1995)

This deep cut didn’t chart, and it certainly didn’t get as much love as the alt-rock outfit Blind Melon’s main claim to fame, “No Rain”. But “Mouthful Of Cavities” remains one of my favorite songs by this psychedelic-leaning band, and it’s a little crazy to me that this song didn’t get released as a single off Soup. Honestly, it’s wild to me that Soup didn’t do better chart-wise. It’s a shame, but I’ll be bumping “Mouthful Of Cavities” forever regardless. If you missed it, the Southern Gothic influences might just surprise you.

“She Don’t Use Jelly” by The Flaming Lips (1993)

Before The Flaming Lips made waves with Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, they entranced early fans with the oddball alt-rock record Transmissions From The Satellite Heart. On that record is a particularly oddball song, “She Doesn’t Use Jelly”. You definitely heard it if you were around in 1993, considering it hit No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Rock bands don’t do whimsy as The Flaming Lips did anymore.

“Sold My Fortune” by Sugartooth (1994)

Sometimes, getting featured on an episode of Beavis And Butt-Head was all it took to expose a rock band to the world in the 90s, like a Nardwuar interview or a passing mention from an already-famous rock star. (Honestly, I got into Wipers because Kurt Cobain talked about them and covered “Molly’s Lips”). Sugartooth blew up after the Beavis And Butt-Head mention, and that’s what led many a 90s kid to pick up their 1994 self-titled alt-rock record. The whole album is a fantastic piece of work, but “Sold My Fortune” is a deep cut that should have been released as a single, in my opinion. It’s just that good.

“Bound For The Floor” by Local H (1996)

I’m of the firm belief that if a poorly timed label acquisition had not happened in 1998, alt-rock band Local H would have absolutely blown up with the release of Pack Up The Cats. It’s an insanely underrated record. Honestly, all of Local H’s records are amazing, including As Good As Dead. “Bound For The Floor” was the first single off that album, and it remains their most successful song. “Bound For The Floor” peaked at No. 5 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart upon its release. And, honestly, I only need to hear this song once to make me revisit the entirety of As Good As Dead. It’s one of the best alternative rock songs of the 90s, period.

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