3 Rock Songs From the 1980s That Everyone Knows by One Name

The 1980s are considered one of the best eras in rock music. The decade saw a lot of hit songs of varying styles, including these three hits, all known by just one name.

“Gloria” by Laura Branigan

In 1982, Laura Branigan had her first hit single, with “Gloria“. From her freshman Branigan record, “Gloria” was first written in Italian by Umberto Tozzi and Giancarlo Bigazzi. Jonathan King translated it into English, with Branigan making it one of her biggest hits.

“Gloria” says, “Gloria, you’re always on the run now / Running after somebody, you gotta get him somehow / I think you’ve got to slow down before you start to blow it / I think you’re headed for a breakdown, so be careful not to show it / You really don’t remember, was it something that he said? / Are the voices in your head calling, Gloria? / Gloria, don’t you think you’re fallin’? / If everybody wants you, why isn’t anybody callin’? / You don’t have to answer / Leave them hangin’ on the line, oh oh oh, calling Gloria.”

Branigan received her first Grammy nomination ever, for “Gloria”.

“Amanda” by Boston

In 1986, Boston released “Amanda“, a song that would become their first No. 1 hit. Released seven years after Boston’s last single, “Feelin’ Satisfied” in 1979, “Amanda” remains the group’s most successful single.

Written by band member Tom Scholz, “Amanda” appears on Boston’s third album, Third Stage. “Amanda” says, “I’m gonna take you by surprise / And make you realize, Amanda / I’m gonna tell you right away / I can’t wait another day, Amanda / I’m gonna say it like a man / And make you understand, Amanda / I love you.”

Scholz reportedly titled the song “Amanda” because it flowed well with the rest of the lyrics. It is not inspired by anyone who is named Amanda.

“Carrie” by Europe

Europe band members Joey Tempest and Mic Michaeli are the writers of Europe’s “Carrie”. On their third album, The Final Countdown, the song did not hit No. 1 but remains one of Europe’s signature songs.

The heart-wrenching ballad says, “Can’t you see it in my eyes? / That this might be our last goodbye / Carrie, Carrie / Things they change my friend / Carrie, Carrie / Maybe we’ll meet again / Somewhere, again.”

Like Boston’s “Amanda”, “Carrie”‘s inspiration is not a real person.

“We were young then, the normal breaking up and finding a new girlfriend,” Tempest explains to Songfacts. “It was more of a general thing, actually.”

