4 Forgotten Pop Hits From 1993 That Still Sound Fresh Today

Far too many pop hits from 1993 have been forgotten by today’s pop enthusiasts. In fact, I think the following four songs, specifically, deserve way more love in retrospect, and not just for nostalgia’s sake. Let’s take a look at a few forgotten pop hits from 1993 that still sound fresh decades later.

“One Woman” by Jade from ‘Jade To The Max’

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This song is a classic 90s R&B girl group jam, and I’m still surprised that Jade didn’t become bigger throughout the decade. Alas, not every girl group was afforded the fame of Spice Girls or Destiny’s Child. Jade deserved better, though, especially considering how contemporary “One Woman” still sounds today.

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“One Woman” by Jade peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and did just as well on the UK Singles chart.

“Send Me A Lover” by Taylor Dayne from ‘Soul Dancing’

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Taylor Dayne had quite a glossy, sophisticated pop hit on her hands with “Send Me A Lover”. Honestly, listening to it now, this song has the vibe of an adult-oriented pop hit from the early 2000s, rather than the early 1990s. Dayne deserved better, honestly.

“Send Me A Lover” by Taylor Dayne was only a minor success on the Hot 100, but it did make it all the way to No. 19 on the Adult Contemporary chart in the US.

“That’s What Love Can Do” by Boy Krazy from ‘Boy Krazy’

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This song by girl group Boy Krazy was originally released in 1991 as the outfit’s debut single. Sadly, it was a bit of a commercial failure, one that just needed to be re-released at the right time. “That’s What Love Can Do” was reissued in 1993, and it became a pop success. This bright and danceable pop song made it all the way to No. 18 on the Hot 100 the second time around.

“If I Had No Loot” by Tony! Toni! Toné! From ‘Sons Of Soul’

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How about something with a strong R&B flavor? This entry on our list of forgotten pop hits from 1993 has that funky 90s R&B vibe that still sounds timeless after all these years. I’m surprised this outfit didn’t get more famous, honestly.

“If I Had No Loot” by Tony! Toni! Toné! Peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart.

(Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)