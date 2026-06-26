3 Rock Songs From the 1980s You Won’t Forget No Matter When You Hear Them

The sound of the 1980s is as distinct as any decade in recent memory. You might have to go back to Amadeus Mozart and his harpsichord if you want to find another era with such a unique vibe. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that offer an immediate impact on their listener—one that isn’t easily forgotten. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1980s you won’t forget, no matter when you hear them.

“Purple Rain” by Prince from ‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

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Prince is one of the most unforgettable figures in rock history. From his incredible guitar solos to his flamboyant outfits to his connection to the color purple, the songwriter and performer will be remembered for at least the next century or three. And perhaps the song most synonymous with the Minnesota-born musician is “Purple Rain”. The track comes from the album and film of the same name. It’s an exultant song, a crescendo, a climax. A signature.

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“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Appetite For Destruction’ (1987)

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Once you’ve heard Guns N’ Roses, there is no going back. In its heyday, the band was as much of a spectacle as they were a rock outfit. And their debut LP proved it in spades. One of the most memorable tracks on that album has to be its opener, “Welcome to the Jungle”. The track was a window into the Los Angeles-born band’s musical prowess and its collective wild personality. Back in the 1980s, if you ever wanted to get a party started, Guns N’ Roses was a playlist go-to.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC from ‘Back In Black’ (1980)

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Similar to GNR, AC/DC is unforgettable. The group’s brand of high-wattage rock enlivened your mind like a power station lights up a city. If only humanity could have bottled the sonic energy given off by the Australian-born project, we could have rivaled the potential of solar power! But all jokes aside, there was no forgetting AC/DC once they came on your stereo. If the speakers were still working after “You Shook Me All Night Long”, all you could do was test them again by replaying the track.

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