3 Rock Songs From the 1990s About the Lows of Musical Fame

Rockers haven’t stayed silent about the hazards of fame. There are plenty of songs that make this case, giving listeners a peek behind the curtain. The three soft rock songs below, all from the 1990s, all share that outlook on fame.

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“Mr. Jones” — Counting Crows

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“Smiling in the bright lights / Coming through in stereo / When everybody loves you / You can never be lonely,” the lyrics to Counting Crows’ “Mr. Jones” read. This song captures the illusion of fame. There is an irony that isn’t lost on the listener as the band says things they likely don’t believe themselves, after having earned fame.

“We all wanna be big stars / But we don’t know why, and we don’t know how,” the lyrics read later on in this 1990s rock track. It’s a sobering look at how fame is perceived from the outside looking in and vice versa. Many listeners will be able to relate to the characters the Counting Crows created here. But they will walk away feeling unsure of their dreams.

“Under The Bridge” — Red Hot Chili Peppers

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Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under The Bridge” is about frontman Anthony Kiedis’ personal experience with drug addiction and isolation. And it’s a story that has been told countless times by fellow rockers. Loneliness seems to be the leading byproduct of fame, if songs like this one are to be believed.

“Sometimes I feel like my only friend / Is the city I live in, The City of Angels / Lonely as I am, together we cry,” the lyrics read. Kiedis might’ve poured his heart into this song, but it’s an experience many rockers can relate to. Fame doesn’t equal friendship.

“Hole” — Celebrity Skin

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“Oh, look at my face / My name is ‘Might-have-been’ / My name is ‘Never-was’ / My name’s forgotten,” Courtney Love sings in Hole’s “Celebrity Skin”. This song is a stark takedown of the entertainment industry and the way we idolize fame.

“When I wake up in my makeup / It’s too early for that dress / Wilted and faded somewhere in Hollywood / I’m glad I came here with your pound of flesh,” the lyrics read later in this 1990s alt-rock staple. The dark nature of this song will make any rock fan think twice about trying their own hand at fame.

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