3 Rock Songs From the 2000s That Still Give Us Chills Today

Rock music spanned some pretty diverse genres in the early 2000s, and tons of emo, hard rock, and alt-rock songs hit the airwaves in droves. Hidden beneath the banger anthems and the pop-punk classics were a few absolutely chill-inducing and emotional songs that really got under the skin of millennial listeners. Let’s look at just a few that still tug at my heart, personally, today. You might just feel the same way.

“Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol from ‘Eyes Open’ (2006)

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This alternative rock hit from Northern Irish outfit Snow Patrol is still the stuff of legend today. And that’s whether or not you’re a fan of Grey’s Anatomy. “Chasing Cars” scored a Grammy nomination upon its release and became an enormous international hit. It peaked at No. 5 in the US and No. 6 in the UK and Ireland. That constantly building crescendo and those gut-wrenching and relatable lyrics still resonate so much with listeners today. I still listen to this one for nostalgia’s sake on occasion.

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“I Will Follow You Into The Dark” by Death Cab For Cutie from ‘Plans’ (2006)

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Many a millennial once listened to this acoustic emo tune from Death Cab For Cutie on their MP3 players, staring at the ceiling, left in a melancholic state that could only be experienced properly and authentically by a moody teenager. It was a rite of passage, in a way. Every generation has its “existential crisis” song, and “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” is certainly that song for a lot of millennials out there. This song was a hit upon its release, peaking at No. 28 on the Alternative Airplay chart in the US.

“21 Guns” by Green Day from ‘21st Century Breakdown’ (2009)

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This one still gives me goosebumps after all these years. “21 Guns” can be found on Green Day’s eighth album 21st Century Breakdown, and it’s by far one of the best songs from that record. It was nominated for two Grammy awards and peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This entry on our list of chilling rock songs from the 2000s challenges and explores the notion of patriotism, and it’s still one of the best power ballads of its time.

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