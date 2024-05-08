3 Rock Songs That Everyone Loves…Even If You Don’t Want To

There are some songs that are so ubiquitous that you almost want to groan every time they come on. Somewhere around the second chorus though, you’ll find your foot tapping along to the beat. That, my friends, are songs that everyone loves…even if they don’t want to. The appeal of some songs are so undeniable that you couldn’t shove it away if you tried. Find three such rock songs, below.
Videos by American Songwriter
[RELATED: 3 Controversial Rock Songs That Artists Have Shelved]
3 Rock Songs That Everyone Loves
1. “Mr. Brightside” (The Killers)
The opening riff to “Mr. Brightside” might inspire many emotions. While some people might immediately get into a dancing position, others might take longer. In the end, the result is the same. No one can stop themselves from singing along to this Killers classic in a crowded room. It’s party fodder for its anthemic melody and driving beat.
Jealousy
Turning saints into the sea
Swimming through sick lullabies
Choking on your alibis
But it’s just the price I pay
Destiny is calling me
Open up my eager eyes
‘Cause I’m Mr. Brightside
2. “Friday I’m In Love” (The Cure)
Despite the sunny optimism of The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love,” the rate at which it’s played makes it feel a little passé. Countless movies and other bits of media have used this track to denote blissful happiness. Despite its overuse, it works every time. It has a certain charm that will force a smile on your face no matter how many times you’ve heard it.
I don’t care if Monday’s blue
Tuesday’s grey and Wednesday too
Thursday, I don’t care about you
It’s Friday, I’m in love
Monday you can fall apart
Tuesday, Wednesday break my heart
Oh, Thursday doesn’t even start
It’s Friday, I’m in love
3. “Purple Rain”
“Purple Rain” goes on for nearly nine minutes. We’d forgive you for growing weary of the song before Prince wraps up his final notes. But, there is also something invigorating about this sprawling song. The guitar lines and booming drums feel triumphant in a communal way. Despite this song being tiring at times, the richness of it can’t be denied.
Honey, I know, I know, I know times are changing
It’s time we all reach out for something new
That means you, too
You say you want a leader
But you can’t seem to make up your mind
(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)