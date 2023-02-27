Top 10 Songs From The Go-Gos

The Go-Gos are one of the most influential groups in rock history—though they may often be left out of such conversations.

They helped to usher in the new wave movement and were the first all-female band to score a No. 1 album. For decades, the group—consisting of Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlin, Kathy Valentine, and Gina Shock—excited audiences around the world with buoyant, fun-loving rockers.

It’s time to fete The Go-Gos and all their musical achievements properly. Find our picks for the group’s Top 10 songs, below.

10. “How Much More”

“How Much More” is taken from The Go-Go’s debut album, Beauty and the Beat. The LP also housed the group’s “Our Lips Are Sealed.” Though the latter is far more well-known than “How Much More,” its inclusion on this list is a testament to the group’s excellence outside of their big hits. Because of their songwriting chops, even the deeper cuts are Top 10 worthy.

9. “Turn To You”

“Turn To You” acted as the second single from the group’s third album, Talk Show. They hit peak new wave levels on this track—a flavor that fell by the wayside in the group’s more contemporary efforts. As a cherry on top of this fun-loving track, the accompanying music video features a young Rob Lowe —one of the biggest heartthrobs of the era.

8. “La La Land”

The Go-Gos made a surprising comeback in 2001 with the album God Bless the Go-Go’s, among which was the rocker “La La Land.” Though in keeping with the classic sound they fleshed out in the ’80s, the track manages to find a comfortable home in the new millennium.

7. “Vacation”

“Vacation” is one of The Go-Go’s highest-charting singles. The track reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in August of 1982. The song also received a fair amount of airtime on MTV, which no doubt aided in its success.

6. “Head Over Heels”

“Head Over Heels” was The Go-Go’s fourth and final Top 20 hit. The track appears on the band’s third album, Talk Show. The chorus reads, Head over heels, where should I go? / Can’t stop myself, out of control / Head over heels, no time to think / Looks like the whole world’s out of sync.

5. “Our Lips Are Sealed”

Speaking of heavy rotation on MTV, “Our Lips Are Sealed” was a nearly inescapable force on the channel. Even today—thanks to a number of subsequent covers of this track—the song remains a summertime staple. You can’t help but sing along to the chorus: Hey, hey, hey / Our lips are sealed.

4. “You Thought”

“You Thought” harkens back to the band’s earliest days in the new wave movement. I can’t seem to stop the music / All those familiar sounds / My thoughts cut in on partners / Dancin’ in their empty arms, the lyrics read. This minor-chord floor filler is a must-listen.

3. “Unforgiven”

“Unforgiven” was also on the tracklist for The Go-Go’s comeback record, God Bless the Go-Gos. Acting as the lead single for the record, the group delved into a harder sound than ever before on “Unforgiven.” The opening guitar riff is hard to shake.

2. “Lust To Love”

“Lust To Love” also features on Beauty and the Beat. The album was the first to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums chart by an all-female band. The LP reached that precipice because it’s stacked with incredible tracks from top to bottom. “Lust To Love” remains one of the group’s biggest hits and is a standout on this infallible record.

1. “We Got The Beat”

“We Got The Beat” turned The Go-Gos into a household name. “I thought it would be very clever to do ‘Going To A Go-Go,'” guitarist Charlotte Caffey once said. “It was one of those things that just went right through me and came out my hand; I wrote it down, recorded it a little bit, and then brought it into rehearsal a few days later.”

Despite being a quick creative pursuit, the song went on to reach No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, impeded only by Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock and Roll”—stiff competition.

