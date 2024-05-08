Lainey Wilson Shares Positive News of Father’s “Miracle” Recovery After Health Crisis

Lainey Wilson is sharing positive news after her father was suddenly hospitalized in July 2022. At the time, she canceled a show in Iowa for a family emergency but did not disclose any details. Now, she has shared more details of her father’s miraculous recovery.

Speaking with Taste of Country, Wilson explained that her father “spent two months in a hospital from a fungal infection that completely took out the left side of his face.”

According to Wilson, her father has made a fantastic recovery. “He is great,” she said, when asked about his condition. “Mama sent me a video of him the other day, riding a horse in the front yard. He’s back at it. I’m so thankful, it was a miracle.”

She continued, “It has taken him about two years to get back up on his feet. He’s back at it, though; you can’t slow a cowboy down.”

Lainey Wilson Announces New Nashville Bar for “Later This Summer”

Lainey Wilson hasn’t slowed down at all either—in the midst of her Country’s Cool Again Tour and working on a new album, she found time to announce that she’ll be opening a bar on Broadway in Nashville.

Bell Bottoms Up Bar will take the place of FGL House, the bar opened by now-defunct band Florida Georgia Line. Wilson, in partnership with TC Restaurant Group, will join Miranda Lambert as the only two celebrity women to own bars on Broadway.

Wilson announced the bar with a post on Twitter/X, sharing that it will potentially open “later this summer.” While there hasn’t been an official closing announcement from FGL House in its social media, but the website not redirects to TC Restaurant Group’s page.

“I’m so excited to announce my Bell Bottoms Up Bar, which will open later this summer in the heart of country music city,” Wilson wrote in her announcement post. “I can’t wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home.”

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio