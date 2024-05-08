Wynonna Judd Breaks Silence on Her Viral National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby, Says “My Papaw Would Be So Proud”

While Wynonna Judd continues to showcase her talents on and off stage, the hitmaker first rose to fame thanks to working alongside her mother in the duo The Judds. Releasing numerous hit songs, Wynonna eventually left to pursue a solo career that continues today. But thanks to her time with The Judds, she landed a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame with her mother. Sadly, the day before the ceremony, Naomi Judd took her life. And with Wynonna recently performing the national anthem at the Kentucky Derby, the singer never forgot who helped shape her career.

Singing the national anthem at any event like the Kentucky Derby is a milestone and test for many singers. Given the gravity of the song, some singers have buckled under the pressure. But for Wynonna, it was just another day at the office when she stepped up to the mic. Gaining praise from fans, the singer took a moment to post a heartfelt message about getting the opportunity. She wrote on Instagram, “Oh, the sun shines bright on my Old Kentucky Home. It was the honor of a lifetime to sing the national anthem at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. My Papaw would be SO proud!”

Judd’s unique spin on the National Anthem had some fans go as far as to label it a “top ten all-time rendition.”

Wynonna Judd Sings the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/v43p5FnGLA — Robert Waloven (@comlabman) May 4, 2024

Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi Judd

Giving their take on her performance, fans filled the comment section with love as one person wrote, “You did it! You sang to the cadence of all that died for our American flag. Visions of drummer boys came into view. The white riding outfit with top hat was just right. We love how you lifted us this fine Kentucky day. Thank you Wynonna and Cactus!”

Singing at the Kentucky Derby days after the second anniversary of her mother’s passing, Wynonna discussed the weight she carries with her. She told People, “I feel her, and I miss her terribly. It’s the ‘best and the worst of times’ kind of thing where you’re keenly aware of where you were and what was going on, on that day. I think about everything differently now, now that Mom is gone.”

While missing her mother, Wynonna continues to honor Naomi’s legacy by performing and sharing not just her voice but their love for country music.

