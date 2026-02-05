3 Rock Songs That Make You Want To Call Someone You Love

No matter how specific a song may be, we can’t help but connect it to our own lives. That’s the real treat of art. It helps us see our lives more plainly, process emotions, and even heighten lived experiences. While every song has a relatable element, some are so well written that they feel like they were made for each of us personally. The three rock songs below speak to the heart of every listener, making us want to reach out to a loved one in the hope we can feel the same way these songwriters do.

“Wish You Were Here” (Pink Floyd)

Though Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” is not a song of endearment, the plaintive melody and title lyrics instantly remind the listener of those closest to them. Never has a song about slipping into madness sounded as much like a sign to reconnect with loved ones.

“Wish You Were Here” is one of Pink Floyd’s name-making songs. Even those outside the band’s fan base know this song well, making it a universal, timeless rock ballad. The listener may have gleaned something different from the song than the band intended, but a hit is a win no matter the interpretation.

“With or Without You” (U2)

There are many interpretations of U2’s “With or Without You.” Is it about a co-dependent relationship or Bono’s struggle with fame or even faith and spirituality? “With or Without You” excels at pulling out a listener’s emotions. There are so many interpretations because the audience can’t help but connect with this hit in their own unique way.

Regardless of how this rock song strikes you, there is an apparent sentimentality. Like the end of a movie, this song has a bittersweet bite to it that makes us long for those we love most. Though you might not see this as a love song, it’s impossible not to feel the side effects of one while listening to “With or Without You.”

“Landslide” (Fleetwood Mac)

Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” is perhaps one of the most endearing songs of all time. This song has remained so popular for generations because it’s impossibly universal and relatable. We all struggle with the changing seasons in our lives. Every new chapter brings new fears. Stevie Nicks managed to bottle up that existential idea into a stunning, digestible package.

Though this song is focused on internal thoughts from Nicks—and, by proxy, the listener—there is a communal essence to this song. It’ll make you want to reach out to the people who sit in the trenches with you while life spins you around.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)