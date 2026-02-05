3 Emotional 1970s Songs That Still Give Me Goosebumps

So many stunning songs from the 1970s have enough emotional depth to give even the most hardened listener goosebumps. That’s certainly the case for the following three emotional tunes, each of which likely had you in your feelings if you were young back in the 1970s. Let’s take a look!

“She’s Gone” by Hall & Oates (1973)

“I better learn how to face it / She’s gone, she’s gone.”

“She’s Gone” is just one of many hits by soulful duo Hall & Oates, but there’s something about this 1973 song, specifically, that just gets under the listener’s skin. This ballad was written when both members of the duo were dealing with relationship problems, and the result is one of the saddest breakup songs of the era. “She’s Gone” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release.

“One Less Bell To Answer” by The 5th Dimension (1970)

“I end each day the way I start out / Crying my heart out.”

This pop-soul tune from the disco era is perfectly danceable but also pretty devastating when you really listen to the lyrics. “One Less Bell To Answer” by The 5th Dimension is about the fallout of a relationship and how all the things that once irritated you about that person suddenly don’t matter. You just want them back. This classic tune resonated with a lot of people back in the early 1970s, as it peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac (1975)

“But time makes you bolder / Even children get older / And I’m getting older too.”

There’s no way I’d leave this classic from Stevie Nicks off our list of 1970s songs that will give you goosebumps. This song touches on so many things, from one’s life revolving around another person to the existential acceptance of aging. Nicks said that she wrote this song about her music career, as she was contemplating returning to school during a rough patch in her professional relationship with Lindsey Buckingham. It’s not a breakup or lost-love tune like the other entries on our list. Rather, “Landslide” is incredibly relatable because it’s about, more or less, not knowing what direction to take in your life. Nicks captured that feeling beautifully.

