3 Rock Songs That Pretend to Be About One Thing (But Aren’t)

Songwriters often fool the listener. While they may pretend to be writing about one thing, there is sometimes a deeper message hiding behind the lyrical smokescreen. Whether it’s to get an idea out there that the public isn’t quite ready for or a happy accident in the writer’s room, the three rock songs below all pretend to be about one thing, but are actually about something else entirely. These songs may not seem like they have many layers at face value, but there is a wealth of narrative and emotion waiting to be picked apart.

“You Can Call Me Al” — Paul Simon

On the surface, Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al” seems like a light-hearted song, but when you really analyze what he’s saying, the song takes on a much darker tone. This song, though playful in melody and instrumentation, is actually just a full-fledged breakdown. This song might pose as an unserious look at growing older, but there is some real panic behind Simon’s words.

“You don’t know what I’m talking about, but neither do I,” Simon once said of this song, pointing out that the lyrics have many interpretations that require multiple listens to uncover.

“Closing Time” — Semisonic

The lyrics of Semisonic’s “Closing Time” suggest it’s a simple song about last call at a bar. In reality, though, lead singer Dan Wilson penned this song about how his life would change after his wife gave birth. Most listeners wouldn’t be able to glean that meaning from listening alone. Despite the meaning Wilson cleverly hid, this song has always been a bar staple and will likely retain that appeal.

“I run into people all the time who tell me, ‘Oh, I worked in this one bar for four years, and I heard your song every single night,’” Wilson once said.

“Dancing In The Moonlight” — King Harvest

Sherman Kelly first penned “Dancing In The Moonlight” for his band Boffalongo, but it was made famous by King Harvest. From looking at the lyrics alone, there is no way to know the true meaning of this song. Kelly intended this song to be his idealistic look at the world after suffering a brutal beating on a beach. This song was his escape from the haunting reality he was facing. This song pretends to be a carefree party anthem, but bubbling just beneath that is some deep-seated fear.

