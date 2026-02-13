3 Rock Songs That Sound Simple but Are Nearly Impossible To Cover Properly

Some rock songs are just impossible to cover properly. Either their instrumentation is too unique, their singers too talented, or their overall vibe is just too difficult to replicate perfectly. Let’s take a look at a few famous rock songs that definitely fit the description of “impossible to cover.”

It’s worth noting that some musicians have given these three songs a try. I’m not saying those covers are bad; I’m simply noting that these songs are almost impossible to cover perfectly.

“Army Of Me” by Björk (1995)

Let’s be real. Björk has one of the most unique voices on the planet. Covering any of her songs is no easy feat. But when it comes to her industrial rock hit “Army Of Me”, getting a band together to properly cover it would not be easy whatsoever. From Björk’s vocals to the overall sound design of the track, there’s no way anybody would be able to both faithfully and properly cover this song from the 1995 album Post.

“White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane (1967)

This classic psychedelic rock track is beloved by many, including those who weren’t even alive to hear it debut for the first time. And, realistically, it’s not an easy song to cover properly. While the melody and lack of a chorus are somewhat easy to master, Grace Slick’s vocals are very particular. It would take a certain kind of singer to tackle them. And the whole of the song is improved by its analog, uniquely psychedelic sound. A modern-day band would struggle to cover it without coming up with something too “clean.” Though, I must say, the metal band Sanctuary managed to do the song decently back in 1988.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen (1975)

Well, this song was certainly inevitable on our list of rock songs that are impossible to cover perfectly. Who can sing exactly like Freddie Mercury? How many bands do you know that can harmonize with on another perfectly? Who can produce a cover as operatic as the original? Who can nail Brian May’s guitar solo with the amount of ease and talent that he seemingly has? Nobody. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen has been covered plenty of times, but I’ve yet to hear a cover that actually wowed me. And that’s okay. Some songs are just untouchable.

