You Can Meet Megan Moroney On ‘Cloud 9’ for Just $9

In just one week, Megan Moroney fans will officially transition from the moody royal blue hues of Am I Okay? into the cheerful bright pink of her third studio album, Cloud 9. In addition to the already-released singles “6 Months Later” and “Beautiful Things,” the album will also feature cameos from Kacey Musgraves (“Bells and Whistles”) and Ed Sheeran “I Only Miss You”). Ahead of Cloud 9’s Feb. 20 release, Moroney has announced a nine-city tour beginning the same day.

Taking to social media Friday (Feb. 13), the CMA Award-winning artist shared a carousel of photos announcing the Meet Me on Cloud 9 Tour. “9 CITIES IN 9 DAYS! starting next friday… see u there?” she wrote.

The carousel began with a hot-pink map of the United States showing nine stops, including Denver, New York, Kansas City, and—of course—Nashville. Just $9 apiece, tickets will be available at the box office beginning at 9 a.m. local time on the morning of the event.

Kicking off Friday, Feb. 20, at the Rough Trade Above & Below record store in New York City, Megan Moroney will hit a different city every day. The tour wraps up with a free Feb. 28 show in Scottsdale, Arizona. More details, including the name and location of the venue, will soon follow.

However, this mini-tour is simply a warm-up to the “No Caller ID” singer’s international Cloud 9 trek. The larger event kicks off May 29 in Columbus Ohio, and ends May 1 in Belfast, Ireland.

Fans Will Soon Meet Megan Moroney’s “Favorite Child”

With the release of her first two LPs—2023’s Lucky and 2024’s Am I Okay?—Megan Moroney gained a reputation as the “emo cowgirl.” Fans fell in love with her infectious melodies and confessional storytelling about love gone wrong on songs like “Kansas Anymore” and “Mama I Lied.”

This time around, however, the “Tennessee Orange” songstress is lightening up a bit on Cloud 9. “It’s written from a perspective where my feet are really planted, and I feel really confident with where I’m at in my life and who’s around me,” Moroney explained in a November interview with People magazine.

The 28-year-old has promised “sassy” songs with a hint of sarcasm, with a few “crash out” tunes sprinkled in. Referring to Cloud 9 as her “favorite child,” Moroney joked, “I think I would ditch the first two for this one.”

