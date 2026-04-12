3 Rock Songs You Wish You Could Crowd Surf To

Of all the rock concert traditions, there are few as iconic as the crowd surf. Not all of us have the guts to jump on top of a crowd. Moreover, the practice is becoming increasingly rare. However, there are a few select rock songs that would make even the shiest audience member shed their inhibitions. The rock hits below are keeping the idea of crowd surfing alive. Admit it, you have to imagine yourself high above a crowd when these come on.

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“Misery Business” — Paramore

Paramore’s “Misery Business” is beloved by listeners of all genres. You don’t have to be a rock superfan to enjoy this alt-rock anthem. The energy of this song is unmatched amongst Paramore’s peers. It’s tailor-made for screaming along to. Moreover, it’s a perfect crowd-surfing song.

Each chorus of this song provides ample time to get on top of a crowd and ride the wave. There is no better way to experience the power of this song than to put your whole body into it. Sure, you can jump around while Hayley Williams belts out, but why not take it the extra mile?

“Take Me Out” — Franz Ferdinand

Franz Ferdinand’s “Take Me Out” is one of those songs you dream of hearing in concert. Even if you’re not a super fan of the band, you can recognize that this song was finely crafted to be heard on stage in a crowd.

The backing beat of this song is basically the cue to jump down into a crowd and let them carry you throughout the chorus. If any song is able to keep the idea of crowd surfing alive, it’s this 2003 anthem.

“Give It Away” — Red Hot Chili Peppers

There is no standing still when you hear Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Give It Away.” This energetic song is basically begging someone to crowd surf. Many people have done so at Chili Peppers concerts in the past, and that trend will likely continue as long as this song continues to pop up in set lists.

The band knew what they were doing with this hit. It’s funky but still has hard-rock energy. This song will make a crowd surfer out of any type of concertgoer. Whether you’re the head-bobbing type or the jumping type, this song makes an equally excitable listener out of everyone.

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