Famed Country Music Band to Headline UFC’s Freedom 250 Fan Fest

Zac Brown Band is heading to the nation’s capital. The band is set to headline the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest in Washington D.C. on June 13.

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“We can’t wait to headline the UFC Freedom 250 event June 13,” Brown said in an Instagram video. ZBB will be playing a free concert for the fans, but you’ve got to go on and register for access… We’ll see you at the show!”

The MMA promotion, which will be held on The Ellipse, will run June 13 and 14. The summer happening will conclude with a fight at the White House.

In addition to Zac Brown Band’s set, the free event will include weigh-ins, meet and greets, interactive experiences, and celebrity appearances. On top of that, attendees will be able to attend a live watch party of the UFC White House fight.

Mark Shapiro, the president and COO of UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings, previously opened up about the reason for the White House event.

“This is about sampling, new fans, casual viewers, a spectacle on a stage that will ultimately expand our audience, our viewership, and our success on Paramount+,” Shapiro said, per The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported the Zac Brown Band news. “We see this once-in-a-lifetime stage as a strategic investment to drive subscriber acquisition at Paramount+, massive audience sampling for the UFC overall, and Super Bowl-like earned media across the globe.”

What to Know About Zac Brown Band

The news comes amid a busy time for the Zac Brown Band, who released their latest album, Love & Fear, in December. The group also recently wrapped a multi-show residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and performed at a March Madness music festival.

Following the D.C. event, ZBB will head out on their Love & Fear Tour. The trek will see the band crisscross the U.S., beginning in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 17, and concluding in Rosemont, Illinois, on Nov. 21.

“Time to take this show on the road! Love & Fear Tour presented by Margaritaville at Sea is coming to a city near you this year,” the band wrote on Instagram. “We’re so excited to keep playing these new songs along with your favorite hits for one big party every night.”

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TNT Sports