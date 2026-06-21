3 Sad Songs From 1979 That Perfectly Captured the End of an Era

The 1970s were known for their rich mix of new subgenres, ever-evolving music technology, and notable differences between the protest songs of the early 70s and the indulgent jams of the late 70s. In the late 70s, though, particularly in 1979, quite a few sad songs dropped and explored the uncertainty of the era. Let’s take a look at just a few such songs that still sound amazing today!

“The Logical Song” by Supertramp from ‘Breakfast In America’

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Even if you weren’t a 70s kid, you probably remember the progressive pop gem “The Logical Song”. This tune is quite a bittersweet look back on becoming an adult and losing one’s innocence. It certainly fits the experience of 70s kids who were about to become grown-ups in the 80s. Roger Hodgson wrote it about his experience in boarding school as a young man.

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“The Logical Song” resonated with a lot of listeners in 1979, and it peaked at No. 6 in the US and No. 7 in the UK.

“Heart Of The Night” by Poco from ‘Legend’

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This song is a lonely country-rock ballad that just sounds like the late 1970s. It’ll take you back in time, for sure. “Heart Of The Night” by Poco is a soft rock song for the ages that was inspired by New Orleans, falling in love, and dreaming of being in a better place. The song was a success when it dropped, peaking at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Sail On” by Commodores from ‘Midnight Magic’

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This Lionel Ritchie ballad is more or less a breakup anthem. But it could also be seen as a farewell to the decade and an era of music that won’t soon be forgotten. “Sail On” by Commodores is a gentle, heartwrenching breakup song that is definitely a sad one among songs dropped in 1979. It sparkles and shines, and also has a bit of a country flavor to it. If anything, this is one song among many that predicted the rise of country-pop in the following decade. “Sail On” peaked at No. 4 in the US and No. 8 in the UK. It also did quite well in other countries, too.

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