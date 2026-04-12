3 Self-Titled Alternative Rock LPs From the 2010s That We Completely Memorized

When you really believe in an album, you put your name on it twice. Whether it’s a debut LP or your twelfth release, if a band decides to put their name on a record, the fans and music-buying public pick up on the hint and often give that offering that much more time and respect.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three times during the 2010s when that proved true. These are three occasions in that era when the act put their own John Hancock on their record jacket. Indeed, these are three self-titled alternative rock LPs from the 2010s we memorized.

‘The Head And The Heart’ by The Head And The Heart (2011)

The Pacific Northwest has seen a slew of bands rise to popularity over the years and one of the most recent to come from Seattle is the group The Head And The Heart. Boasting brilliant Americana harmonies, the band has written a number of fan-favorite rock songs over the years. But it all started in 2011 with the group’s self-titled debut LP. That collection of songs may include The Head And The Heart’s most beloved tune over the years, “Rivers And Roads”. For a project that first began at an open mic in a ramshackle tavern in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, The Head And The Heart sure have come a long way.

‘Royal Blood’ by Royal Blood (2014)

The Worthing, England-born rock duo Royal Blood released their self-titled record in the summer of 2014, and with it a career was sparked into motion. But there was no herky-jerky start for this illustrious group. Seemingly in an instant, the record topped the UK Album Charts thanks to songs like “Out Of The Black”, which displays Royal Blood’s rhythmic, almost hypnotic style. Instantly memorable, instantly successful. That’s what we like to see!

‘Slash’ by Slash (2010)

While most music fans know Slash as the top hat-wearing lead guitarist from the Los Angeles-born rock band Guns N’ Roses, the six-string icon has ventured out on his own in other projects over the years, including his self-titled band, which released its self-titled album in 2010. Indeed Slash’s 2010 LP Slash features a slew of big-name duets, including those with Ozzy Osbourne, Fergie, Chris Cornell, Adam Levine, and Iggy Pop. When you’re Slash, it appears you can do whatever you want.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez