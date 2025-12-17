3 Soft Rock Songs From 1975 That Will Never Get Boring

Soft rock had such a grip on mainstream music fans in the 1970s. I can see why. Soft rock took all the best elements of rock music and injected vulnerable emotions into them. The following soft rock songs from 1975, specifically, are so good that I can’t imagine anyone getting bored with them. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc

I’m biased, considering “I’m Not In Love” by 10cc is my personal favorite soft rock song from the 1970s. Still, it’s more than worthy of a spot on this list, considering how successful it was with mainstream listeners back in the day. This prog-pop soft rock tune with an ethereal atmosphere made it all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It even topped the UK Singles chart. And it’s also known for the unique recording and creative liberties the band took to record those dreamy harmonizing vocals. Recording via analog equipment was a whole different ballpark, and the result of these unique techniques is one of the finest, smoothest tunes of the mid-1970s.

“Daisy Jane” by America

Remember this soft rock gem from America? This standout single from the album Hearts was quite a success for the band back in 1975. “Daisy Jane” peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Adult Contemporary chart in the US. The song also did quite well in Canada. “Daisy Jane” is a song about a man who flies to Memphis, Tennessee, to reconnect with a lost love named Daisy. Funnily enough, according to songwriter Gerry Beckley, “there was no such person as Daisy Jane and [he] had never even been to Memphis.” Regardless of the song’s lack of real-life inspiration, “Daisy Jane” is still a tender, beautiful soft rock ballad that has stood the test of time. The cello really makes this song better, in my opinion.

“At Seventeen” by Janis Ian

“At Seventeen” by Janis Ian might just be the most well-loved soft rock song of 1975. But I’ll leave that up to your own personal opinion. Still, this anthem for the young outcast was a huge hit that year. Not only did it make it to No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart, but it also earned Ian a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. It was definitely well-deserved, and “At Seventeen” remains he signature song today. It’s also been covered often, notably by Celine Dion and Anita Kerr.

Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns