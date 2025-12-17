Today, December 16, 2025, the news was announced that Austin music legend Jim Stringer has died. Stringer never found national fame, but was a staple figure in the Austin, Texas music scene. While growing up in Kansas City, Stringer was inspired to pick up a guitar after watching Elvis Presley perform on The Ed Sullivan Show in the 1950s. Subsequently, Stringer went on to live a life full of music, as he formed his first band at the age of 12 and continued playing until his passing.

Videos by American Songwriter

While at the University of Kansas, Stringer formed a band with a man named Garth Fundis. Fundis would go on to move to Nashville and produce tracks for the likes of Alabama, Keith Whitley, Trisha Yearwood, Don Williams, and more. In 1974, Williams decided to work full-time on composing scores for TV, movies, advertisements, and other types of videos. During his time in the business, Williams worked on over 800 recorded tracks. The most notable one being “Shake Hands With Danger”, which he co-wrote and performed for a Caterpillar safety video.

By 1985, Jim Stringer left the film business and headed for Texas. It was during this period that Stringer began his journey to becoming a folkloric music hero in one of the most tight-knit and celebrated music communities in the world.

The Texas-Music Legacy Left Behind by Jim Stringer

For the last 30 years or so, Stringer has cemented himself as a staple in the Austin music scene thanks to his own music and for forming his famous AM Band. Stringer played just about everywhere in Austin, Texas, and released several original albums including Swang, On The Radio, and Triskadekaphilia.

In light of his loss, friend and fellow Austin music legend, Rosie Flores, wrote in a post, “I’m just so very heartbroken to learn that my friend and guitarist Jim Stringer passed today. I can’t believe I’m writing these words. It seems surreal to me.” “He is so alive in my heart and I feel so sad for Dana Stinger, his lovely wife who has been his best friend and took such great care of him after he was diagnosed with cancer…”

“He changed my life for the better and I’m a better person for knowing him. Hugs and deepest condolences to Dana, Stacy, family and close friends. Keep rockin the heavens, I love you Jim,” concluded Flores.

In 2007, Jim Stringer was inducted into the Kansas and Greater Kansas City Music Hall of Fame. Some other highlights from his career include performing with Flores in Blue Moon Jazz Quartet and with Roger Wallace. The music community of Austin will dearly miss him. To learn more about the local legend, Jim Stringer, check out his website.

Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images