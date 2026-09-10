3 Soft Rock Songs From 1981 That Every 80s Kid Can Sing by Heart Today

The early 1980s had heavy metal songs, the beginning of electronic songs, disco songs, and more. But the first part of the decade also had plenty of soft rock songs, including these three. All released in 1981, it’s almost certain that every 80s kid can still sing them by heart today.

“Waiting For A Girl Like You” by Foreigner

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By 1981, Foreigner was already making a name for themselves. They had previously released plenty of uptempo rock songs like “Hot Blooded”, “Double Vision”, “Urgent”, and more. But the band showed off their softer side with “Waiting For A Girl Like You”. On their fourth studio album, appropriately called 4, band members Mick Jones and Lou Gramm are the two writers of “Waiting For A Girl Like You”.

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An admission of feelings, “Waiting For A Girl Like You” says, “I’ve been waiting for someone new / To make me feel alive / Yeah, waiting for a girl like you / To come into my life.”

4 also includes “Juke Box Hero”, one of Foreigner’s biggest hits. 4 is their only record that was nominated for a Grammy Award.

“Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes

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“Bette Davis Eyes” is part of Mistaken Identity, a record Kim Carnes released in 1981. The biggest hit from the project, “Bette Davis Eyes” was written by Donna Weiss and Jackie DeShannon. It’s DeShannon who first recorded a version of “Bette Davis Eyes” in 1974.

A tribute to the famous movie star, “Bette Davis Eyes” begins with, “Her hair is Harlow gold / Her lips sweet surprise / Her hands are never cold / She’s got Bette Davis eyes.“

“Bette Davis Eyes” became a nine-week No. 1 hit for Carnes. It is the only No. 1 single of her career.

“Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” by Christopher Cross

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“Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” was written by Christopher Cross, along with Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager, and Peter Allen. A No. 1 single for Cross, it is part of the soundtrack for the 1981 film Arthur, starring Dudley Moore and Liza Minnelli.

The sweet love song says, “When you get caught between the moon and New York City / I know it’s crazy, but it’s true / If you get caught between the moon and New York City / The best that you can do / The best that you can do / Is fall in love.”

“Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” won both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Two years after “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)”, Cross had his final chart-topping single with “Think Of Laura”.

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