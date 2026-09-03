3 Soft Rock Songs From 1988 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows Today

Who doesn’t love the rock music of the 1980s? Among the heavier sounds and the introduction of more electronic sounds are these three incredible soft rock songs. All out in 1988, it’s likely that every 80s kid still knows them by heart today.

“A Groovy Kind Of Love” by Phil Collins

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“A Groovy Kind Of Love” by Phil Collins is part of the soundtrack for Buster, a film starring Collins as the titular character.

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The sweet love song says, “When I’m feeling blue, all I have to do / Is take a look at you, then I’m not so blue / When you’re close to me, I can feel your heartbeat / I can hear you breathing in my ear / Wouldn’t you agree / Baby, you and me got a groovy kind of love.”

Interestingly, although Collins did not write “A Groovy Kind Of Love”, he did write a few other songs for the Buster soundtrack. Collins also wrote “Two Hearts”, another No. 1 hit, plus “…And I Love Her” and “Alone In Acapulco” on the record.

“Look Away” by Chicago

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“Look Away” is on Chicago 19. Written by Diane Warren, “Look Away” became a two-week No. 1 single.

A song about the painful end of a relationship, at least for one of the people involved, “Look Away’ says, “If we meet on the streets someday / And I don’t know what to say / Look away, baby, look away / Don’t look at me / I don’t want you to see me this way.”

“Look Away” is Chicago’s final No. 1 hit for nine years. In 1997, Chicago had their last single to reach the top of the charts, with “Here In My Heart”. Their previous single, “I Don’t Wanna Live Without Your Love”, was also written by Warren, along with Albert Hammond.

“The Flame” by Cheap Trick

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On Cheap Trick’s Lap Of Luxury record is “The Flame”. The biggest hit by Cheap Trick, “The Flame” was written by Bob Mitchell and Nick Graham.

A song of devotion, “The Flame” says, “Wherever you go, I’ll be with you / Whatever you want, I’ll give it to you / Whenever you need someone / To lay your heart and head upon / Remember after the fire, after all the rain / I will be the flame.”

Surprisingly, although Cheap Trick had a lot of hits, “The Flame” is their only song to reach No. 1. Lap Of Luxury also includes “Don’t Be Cruel”, one of Cheap Trick’s most popular songs.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns