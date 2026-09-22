3 One-Hit Wonders From 1963 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Some songs from the 1960s are just perfect for bopping around your favorite stores. They provide the soundtrack as you browse the aisles and wonder what breakfast cereal or what bathroom towels you need to stock up on.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that continue to put a smile on our faces as we shop. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1963 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Will Follow Him” by Little Peggy March from ‘I Will Follow Him’ (1963)

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This lovely song has been playing in the background at grocery stores and shopping malls for decades now. While Little Peggy March was just a teenager when she recorded the offering, the nice tune has somehow lasted some 65 years (and is still going). Indeed, you can walk into just about any local supermarket or mall today, and you can hear people humming “I Will Follow Him” as they gaze at new outfits through the shop glass windows. It’s just so very pleasant.

“Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto from ‘Sukiyaki And Other Japanese Hits’ (1963)

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When an artist walks into a recording studio, they don’t ever know what they’ll walk out with. Maybe they’ll cut the greatest song they’ve ever recorded. Or maybe they’ll walk out with a dud on their hands. One can never be sure. But when Kyu Sakamoto left the studio after tracking vocals for the 1963 single, “Sukiyaki”, he hopefully knew he’d just laid some golden vocals. Because even today, his iconic song echoes through the ages (as well as grocery stores and shopping malls).

“Swinging On A Star” by Big Dee Irwin and Little Eva (Single, 1963)

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Shopping malls and grocery stores want you in a good mood. They want you shuffling down the aisles with a goofy grin on your face. They don’t want you thinking about a single worry. That’s why they will smartly play songs like this one. “Swinging On A Star” by Big Dee Irwin and Little Eva is fun. It reminds you of being a kid. It reminds you of Disney cartoons. And it reminds you of a time when car payments, sleep schedules, and more weren’t on your mind. That’s why it’s great for a day of shopping.

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