Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1972

No baby boomer alive could forget these four iconic classic rock ballads from 1972. And even if you aren’t a baby boomer, they might be stuck in your head after just one listen anyway. Let’s get a little nostalgic with some classic, smooth-sounding ballads from 1972, shall we?

“Diary” by Bread from ‘Baby I’m-a Want You’

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Bread really cornered the market on early 1970s soft rock jams, and “Diary” is just one of many memorable hits from the group. “Diary” was written by David Gates and details a man who finds his girlfriend’s diary. He thinks all the sweet things she wrote were about him… until he realizes she’s writing about another man.

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“Diary” made it all the way to No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the Easy Listening chart.

“Rocket Man” by Elton John from ‘Honky Château’

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Well, I couldn’t exactly leave this one off our list. “Rocket Man” by Elton John is a ballad, rock opera, and theatrical anthem all rolled up into one killer glam rock jam. To many a John fan, this is easily his most beloved signature tune.

Listeners back in 1972 certainly loved it. “Rocket Man” peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the UK Singles chart.

“Baby Blue” by Badfinger from ‘Straight Up’

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This hit from Badfinger is only slightly in the ballad zone, but it’s such an iconic classic rock song that I had to include it here. “Baby Blue” was written by Pete Ham and dropped in early 1972. This power pop gem might be familiar to Breaking Bad fans, as the song played in the closing scene of the crime drama’s final episode.

“Baby Blue” peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100 in 1972.

“I’d Love You To Want Me” by Lobo from ‘Of A Simple Man”

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Lobo had quite a hit on his hands with “I’d Love You To Want Me” in 1972. In fact, this folky soft rock ballad is his highest-charting hit on the coveted Hot 100 chart. There, it spent two weeks at the No. 2 spot. Surprisingly, though, this entry on our list of baby boomer classic rock ballads from 1972 didn’t even chart in the UK. However, after a re-release in 1974, “I’d Love You To Want Me” made it to No. 5.

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