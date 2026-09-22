4 Underrated Rock B-Sides That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

Ah, the B-side: the track that’s there because vinyl has two sides, and putting the A-side on both sides just isn’t as commercially appealing. Throughout classic rock history, there have been countless underrated B-sides that don’t get as much love as they deserve, in this writer’s humble opinion. And that includes these four tracks that give me instant goosebumps every time I listen.

“No Way” by David Gilmour

Play video

Kicking off this list of underrated rock B-sides is a solo track by David Gilmour of Pink Floyd fame. To be fair, I would argue that most Gilmour tracks are underrated when you’re competing against Pink Floyd’s. Nevertheless, I picked “No Way” because it’s an instant goosebump-giver, no matter how many times I listen to it. It’s grooving and moody and vibey, just like all of the best Pink Floyd tracks. Plus, it’s hard to beat Gilmour’s smooth voice over such a swaggering beat.

Videos by American Songwriter

“White Lightning And Wine” by Heart

Play video

Heart is best known for mega hits like “Barracuda” and “Magic Man” (and later, “Alone” and “These Dreams”). But I would argue that “White Lightning And Wine” deserves just as much love, which made it an easy addition to this list of underappreciated rock B-sides. There’s something about a groove coming in so tight and so clean that it instantly sends chills up my arms. Add Ann Wilson’s soaring vocals on top of it, and this B-side opener is a no-brainer.

“Revolution Blues” by Neil Young

Play video

With an attitude reminiscent of “Southern Man”, Neil Young hit it out of the park with his 1974 B-side from On The Beach. This album is chock-full of snarky, sardonic lyrics in which Young personifies the subjects and characters he’s criticizing. “Revolution Blues” is no different. “You be good to me, and I’ll be good to you / and in this land of conditions, I’m not above suspicion / I won’t attack you, but I won’t back you.” Even decades later, the words ring true with painful accuracy.

“Don’t Let Me Down” by The Beatles

Play video

Closing out this list of underappreciated rock B-sides is one that maybe gets its due credit from devoted Fab Four fans. But I would argue that “Don’t Let Me Down” won’t make it into most layman Beatles fans’ Top 10 tracks of all time. And frankly, dear reader, it should. This pleading blues song is equal parts romantic and desperate, the kind of fearful love most of us can relate to when we’ve been hurt in the past and are scared it might happen again.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImages