3 Soft Rock Songs That Defined Summer for Millions of Americans in 1975

Soft rock was all the rage in the 1970s, and when the summer of 1975 hit, a ton of amazing songs served as the soundtrack for getting out of school, spending time at the beach, and just feeling free. I think the following three soft rock hits from that year really fit that bill. And they all were released either during or shortly before the summer of 1975. Let’s get nostalgic!

“Sister Golden Hair” by America from ‘Hearts’

Play video

“Will you meet me in the middle? / Will you meet me in the air? / Will you love me just a little? / Just enough to show you care.”

Videos by American Songwriter

This soft rock classic from America is easily one of the most defining songs of spring and summer 1975. Those acoustic guitar tracks are like sunshine, and the California vibe of “Sister Golden Hair” made it a favorite among listeners during summer break.

“Sister Golden Hair” by America peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also did quite well in Canada.

“Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille from ‘Love Will Keep Us Together’

Play video

“Just stop / ‘Cause I really love you / Stop, I’ll be thinking of you / Look in my heart / And let love keep us together.”

“Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille was definitely one of the biggest pop hits of the summer in 1975. It’s a cover of a Neil Sedaka pop tune from 1973. But Captain & Tennille’s version leans more into soft rock territory.

“Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille was a No. 1 smash on the Hot 100. It also did just as well in Australia and Canada.

“I’m Sorry” by John Denver from ‘Windsong’

Play video

“Our friends all ask about you, I say you’re doing fine / And I expect to hear from you almost anytime.”

“I’m Sorry” by John Denver is definitely a country song. However, it has enough soft rock elements and summer vibes to earn a spot on our list of songs from 1975. That soft, gentle acoustic sound is very 70s soft rock. And it was the perfect song to close out the summer of 1975.

This John Denver classic made it all the way to the top of the Hot 100 chart, as well as the Adult Contemporary and Country charts in the US.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns