3 Soft Rock Songs That Defined Summer for Millions of Americans in 1976

Soft rock was quite popular in the mid-1970s, and there were plenty of warm, fresh songs that dropped in the summer of 1976. These three tracks, in particular, might just transport you back in time to that very year. Let’s take a look!

“Lowdown” by Boz Scaggs from ‘Silk Degrees’

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That groovy melody, those chill vocals, that overall summery, California vibe. “Lowdown” by Boz Scaggs dropped in June 1976 and kicked off the summer with a particularly chill bang. I’d be bold enough to say this is one of the most influential songs from the early years of yacht rock. And it remains a great mix of elements of disco, soft rock, and blue-eyed soul.

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“Lowdown” was a No. 3 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release and did similarly well in the UK and Canada. The song also earned Scaggs a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

“Still The One” by Orleans from ‘Waking And Dreaming’

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This one just feels like summer. “Still The One” also dropped in August 1976, just in time for the final weeks of the season. This song is so optimistic and warm, I can’t think of a better track for a summertime playlist from that era.

This soft rock tune was a hit for Orleans, peaking at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and No. 9 in Canada. “Still The One” would later reach the Top 20 on the country charts in 1977 with a twangy cover from Bill Anderson.

“I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” by England Dan & John Ford Coley from ‘Nights Are Forever’

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Remember cruising in your car to pick someone up for a hot date in the heat of summer in 1976? I wouldn’t be surprised if you were bumping this entry on our list of soft rock summer songs from 1976, considering it dropped in May of that year and was a radio favorite.

“I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” by England Dan & John Ford Coley peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and topped the Easy Listening chart in the US. The song would get quite a few covers over the following years from the likes of Dee Dee Sharp Gamble, Reba McEntire, Barry Manilow, and others.

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