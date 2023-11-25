3 Songs About Joni Mitchell That Capture Her Timeless Charm

Joni Mitchell has long captured the hearts and minds of folk fans the world over. While she is unarguably one of the best songwriters of all time and a singular voice in the genre, it’s more than her talent that entices us about Mitchell.

There is something otherworldly about her. Perhaps it’s the mystique of fame or her reclusive bouts. Whatever the cause, we’ve long been charmed by Mitchell. Even her fellow musicians find her muse-worthy. Check out three songs written about Mitchell, below.

“Our House” — Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Finding domestic bliss with Mitchell pushed Graham Nash into writing one of Crosby, Still, Nash & Young’s most memorable tracks. I’ll light the fire / You place the flowers in the vase / That you bought today, Nash sings in a wistful tone on “Our House.” An encompassing love caresses every note of this 1970 hit. Nash made this track as peaceful and cozy as we assume the house itself was.

“Only Love Can Break Your Heart” — Neil Young

In the wake of Mitchell and Nash’s break-up, Neil Young wrote “Only Love Can Break Your Heart.” It was a sonic pat on the back from one friend to another. Only love can break your heart / What if your world should fall apart, Young sings in the chorus. Though it was written with Mitchell in mind, it’s an assuage for anyone going through a similar situation.

“Winter Lady”— Leonard Cohen

Traveling lady, stay awhile / Until the night is over, Leonard Cohen sings in “Winter Lady.” In the late ’60s, Cohen and Mitchell were said to have been in a tumultuous relationship. Because of that, many think this track to be an ode to the folk icon. Like all Cohen songs, he wields his songwriting pen with a discerning hand in “Winter Lady.” The end result is a portrait of Mitchell that is equally flattering and candid.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images