John Oates Shares First Social Media Post Since Daryl Hall Lawsuit

Although John Oates and Daryl Hall once shared the stage together, performing hits like “Maneater,” “Rich Girl,” and “Private Eyes,” the duo now finds themselves at odds after Hall filed a lawsuit and received a temporary restraining order against Oates. While details of the lawsuit are sealed, Oates recently broke his silence by posting his thoughts on social media.

With rumors swirling and fans wanting to know what happened, Oates on Tuesday (November 21) shared a picture of himself on social media. He wrote, “During this time of communal reflection and connection with loved ones, let’s not forget those experiencing challenges globally. As we come together, consider reaching out to support those in need—whether through local charities or international humanitarian initiatives.” The musician ended his post with, “May our collective efforts contribute to a more compassionate and supportive world.”

Just last year, Hall discussed his ongoing relationship with Oates on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast. At the time, he admitted, “You think John Oates is my partner? He’s my business partner. He’s not my creative partner.” The hitmaker added, “John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me.”

While the duo reunited in 2022 to perform a number of concerts, Hall told the Los Angeles Times that he had no current plan to work with Oates in the near future. “I don’t have any plans to work with John. I mean, whatever. Time will tell.”

Oates Loves Legacy The Duo Created

In a 2021 interview, Oates discussed the legacy the pair created together, suggesting the only problem they had was creating too “many hits.” He even admitted that he loved playing the songs due to how great they were.

As for Hall, he once explained how during the early years of the duo, he received no compensation for the publishing rights. He even warned aspiring artists to do everything within their power to keep them, stating, “All you have is that.”

