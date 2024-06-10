3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Limp Bizkit

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, you couldn’t escape the nu metal craze. Bands like Limp Bizkit were everywhere and Fred Durst with his backwards Yankees baseball hat and acerbic lyrics were all the rage. But just because something’s a fad doesn’t mean it’s not worthy of attention and not art. Indeed, Limp Bizkit, for all their pomp and circumstance, put out good songs.

Here below, we wanted to offer a trio of songs to show those music fans who might not give Limp Bizkit the time of day. Songs that showcase both lyrical acumen and instrumental prowess. But more than anything, these songs are simply catchy. Tracks that stick to your ribs like good food mixed with energy drink for dessert.

“My Way” from Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water (2000)

Not to be confused with the Frank Sinatra song, this electrified track blends hard rock and hip-hop (including a sample of Eric B. and Rakim’s classic song “My Melody”). But like Sinatra’s song, this track is all about doing it your own way. Rebelling, manifest destiny. The world is yours. And this anthem is meant to invigorate the listener just as it is to provide assurance to lead singer Fred Durst. On the track, he sings,

This time I’ma let it all come out

This time I’ma stand up and shout

I’ma do things my way, it’s my way

My way or the highway

Someday you’ll see things my way

‘Cause you never know, no, you never know

When you’re gonna go

Someday you’ll see things my way

‘Cause you never know, no, you never know

When you’re gonna go

“Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)” from Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water (2000)

This guttural song from the band’s third album is a pure rush. It’s like a hit of an upper as you’re set to race down the highway toward some ideal destination. Or maybe you’re about to head into an important meeting or athletic contest and you need to get your heart racing. Whatever the need, this is a track that gets your whole body charged. The growling chorus is like a 10,000-volt battery. On the track, Durst sings,

Now I know y’all be lovin this s–t right here

L-I-M-P Bizkit is right here

People in the house, put them hands in the air

‘Cause if you don’t care, then we don’t care

See, I ain’t givin’ a f–k, quit pressin’ your luck

Untouchable, branded unf—able

So keep me in this cage, until you run that mouth

Then I’mma have the plague, and break the f—k out

“Re-Arranged” from Significant Other (1999)

While the songs above are lightning strikes of emotion, this song is more reflective, slower, and nuanced. It’s an introspective single that bridges record scratching and rock band prowess. It’s the kind of song you might put on three or five times in a row when you’re trying to write your own song lyrics or a work that means something to your heart. The track proved Limp Bizkit wasn’t just a bunch of shouters but that the band could be cerebral in its delivery, too. Rebellious, yes. But also thoughtful. On the track, Durst sings,

Just think about it

Lately I’ve been skeptical

Silent when I would used to speak

Distant from all around me

Who witness me fail and become weak

Life is overwhelming

Heavy is the head that wears the crown

I’d love to be the one to disappoint you when I don’t fall down

But you don’t understand when I’m attempting to explain

Because you know it all and I guess things will never change

But you might need my hand when falling in your hole

Your disposition I’ll remember when I’m letting go of

You and me we’re through and rearranged

