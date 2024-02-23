3 Limp Bizkit Live Shows Every Fan Should See

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, there was no bigger musical phenomenon than Limp Bizkit. Fred Durst, with his backwards Yankees fitted baseball hat, was performing songs like “Nookie” and “My Way” to great applause and great, albeit somewhat short-lived, cultural impact.

But while the nu metal band endured almost as many detractors as it did fans, looking back on Limp Bizkit’s music, many will see some truly classic songs. The band, which released its latest album Still Sucks in 2021 knows how to play on its controversial image. Nevertheless, they could rock a stage as a group that most assuredly did not disappoint. Here below, we’ll dive into three such live shows, viewable from the comfort of your own home.

1. Nuremberg, Germany (2001)

At the height of their fame, Limp Bizkit played Nuremberg, Germany for the Rock im Park music festival and entertained tens of thousands of fans. Limp Bizkit is an easy band to poke fun of, but Durst could growl, sing with great melody and captivate. His live band, which blended rap, rock and metal, were no slouches either. Check out the show here below, which features songs like “Break Stuff” and “Re-Arranged.”

2. Nuremberg, Germany (2009)

Same band, same location—just eight years later. Here, Limp Bizkit takes the stage as part of the Rock am Ring music festival. Songs they performed included their hits like “My Way” and “Break Stuff,” and a cover of George Michael’s “Faith.” Relive your high school years with these beloved cuts from the turn of the latest century.

3. Sacramento, California (2023)

Trading his red Yankees hat for a cowboy one, Durst and Limp Bizkit played this 2023 festival (in the middle of Northern California cow country), opening with “Break Stuff” and playing songs like “Rollin” and “Nookie.” While the sound quality of the set isn’t A+ to see the band at their most recent is certainly a spectacle for the die-hards. Check it out here below.

Photo by George DeSota/Newsmakers