Remember These 5 Nu Metal Stars? Here’s Where They Are Now

It’s quite possible that the decade of the 1990s boasted the most diverse list of popular groups of all time. The decade opened with big names in rap and grunge—from Dr. Dre to Nirvana. Then alternative music from the likes of Alanis Morissette and Everclear were all the rage. And the decade finished with bubblegum pop, boy bands and, yes, even nu metal.

Videos by American Songwriter

The latter genre, which includes elements of rock, rap, metal and more, may have been short-lived but it also topped the charts thanks to the handful of bands on this list below. But where are these bands now and what made them so popular to begin with? Let’s dive in.

[RELATED: 4 Classic Rock Songs Pondering the Realities and Impact of Technology]

1. Korn

Formed in 1993 in California, Korn became well known thanks to its 1998 album, Follow the Leader, which included the mega hit, “Freak on a Leash.” Today, the band, which is fronted by singer Jonathan Davis, is still making music, having recently released the 2022 LP, Requiem. And from all accounts, more music seems to be on the way in 2024. Check out their smash hit here below.

2. Limp Bizkit

In the late ’90s, Limp Bizkit’s frontman Fred Durst’s backwards red baseball hat was unmistakable. His Florida-born group, known for songs like “Break Stuff,” “My Way,” “Re-Arranged” and “Nookie,” was ubiquitous and Durst was known for dating some of pop music’s biggest starlets. Their 1999 album, Significant Other, was a smash success. More recently, the band released its latest LP, Still Sucks, in 2021. But it doesn’t seem like any new music is in the works anytime soon.

3. Linkin Park

This 1996-formed California-born project featured at its height the electric vocalist Chester Bennington, who sadly passed away in 2017 at the age of 41. But before he died, Linkin Park was one of the biggest bands in the world, thanks to songs like “Crawling” and “In the End.” Famously, the band also collaborated with big name rapper Jay Z for the 2004 remix record, Collision Course. More recently, Linkin Park has been sharing re-releases and demos but the band’s co-founder Mike Shinoda has said no new music is on the way.

4. Papa Roach

Another California-born band, Papa Roach was formed in 1993 and released its breakthrough LP, Infest, in 2000. That record included the smash hits, “Last Resort” and “Broken Home.” More recently in 2022, Papa Roach released their latest LP, Ego Trip, leading to an iHeart Radio Music Awards win in 2023 for Rock Artist of the Year. That likely means more work is on the way, which is a happy thought for fans.

5. Staind

Formed in 1995 in Massachusetts, Staind earned mainstream attention for its 2001 hit single, “It’s Been Awhile” from its album, Break the Cycle. And last year, the band released its first album in about a dozen years with Confessions of the Fallen in 2023. Perhaps that will mean more music for the bodacious group. Nu Metal fans can only hope! Check out “It’s Been Awhile” here below.

Photo by George DeSota/Newsmakers