Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Concerts Postponed Due to His Recent “Vocal Issues”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street have now announced the new dates for all of the European concerts they recently postponed because of the Boss’ bout with “vocal issues.”

After confirming rescheduled dates for postponed concerts in Marseille, France, and Prague, Czech Republic, last week, Springsteen and his group have now also revealed the new dates for their two shows in Milan Italy, that also were postponed.

The Milan performances, which originally had been scheduled for June 1 and June 3, now will take place in 2025, on June 30 and July 3. The shows will be held at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

As previously reported, the Marseille and Prague concerts, which originally were slated to take place on May 25 and May 28, respectively, have been rescheduled for May 31 and June 15, 2025.

About Springsteen’s “Vocal Issues”

Springsteen’s vocal troubles became apparent after his May 22 concert with the E Street Band in Sunderland, England. The Boss’ voice was noticeably hoarse at the 2024 Ivor Awards ceremony on May 23 in London. During the event, Paul McCartney presented the Boss with The Ivors Academy’s prestigious Fellowship honor. Springsteen became the first international songwriter to be recognized with an Ivors Fellowship.

On May 26, Springsteen issued a message about the concert postponements, reporting that “further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days.”

About Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Springsteen and the E Street Band are scheduled to resume their 2024 tour this Wednesday, June 12, with a concert in Madrid, Spain.

As previously reported, Springsteen and the E Street Band’s European tour leg is mapped out through a July 27 show at Wembley Stadium in London.

Later in summer, the Boss and his group will mount a second 2024 U.S. leg. That’s scheduled from an August 15 concert in Pittsburgh through a September 15 performance at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Springsteen and the E Street Ban will close out the year with a fall Canadian trek that runs from an October 31 show in Montreal through a November 22 gig in Vancouver. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for Springsteen’s concerts are available for purchase via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

